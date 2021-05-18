Onalaska Public Library hosting a book sale on Wednesday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Public Library is hosting a book sale from 9 AM until 6 PM on Wednesday, May 19th.

The outdoor book sale will be held rain or shine in front of the main entrance to the Onalaska Library. The book sale is hosted by The Friends of the Onalaska Library and the president of the group, Kathy O'Driscoll says they have just about anything for anyone and at an affordable price, "The outdoor books are definitely under $1," said O'Driscoll. "Most books are $.50 to $.25. There are some magazines available inside where we shelter our better books so in there mostly a dollar, but we do have some specialty books but it won’t cost an arm and a leg to find something good to read this summer."

The money raised from the book sale will go to The Friends of the Onalaska Library to help sponsor summer library programs.