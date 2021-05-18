Pilot failed to control plane in Texas crash that killed 10

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say a pilot’s failure to control a small airplane when it lost thrust in one of two engines seconds after takeoff in suburban Dallas led to a 2019 crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in Tuesday’s report that the King Air 350 crashed into an aircraft hangar 17 seconds after lifting off from a runway at Addison Airport on June 30, 2019. The pilot and co-pilot and all eight passengers were killed. The privately owned airplane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida.