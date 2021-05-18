Rain has arrived.

Storm system moving in…

A weak weather system will be moving through the area. Occasional showers will be with us this evening and more will develop from time to time into Wednesday. The weather pattern will continue to produce rain and potential thunderstorms through Friday. Clouds and rain today kept highs in the 60s and 70s.

Warmer temperatures will continue…

Southerly winds will pump warmer and more humid air in through the rest of the week and into early next week. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s until Wednesday of next week. With the return of the summer heat and humidity, our chances of severe weather will go up. At this time we don’t see an outbreak, but we will continue to track any changes in the severe threat.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season continues for the middle of May. Oak and total tree counts will drop a bit for the next couple of days thanks to incoming rainfall. There is also good news as birch tree pollen season comes to an end.

Warmer weather likely this week…

Our medium range outlooks will favor warmer than average temperatures through the end of May.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden