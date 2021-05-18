Report: Iowa man was practicing landing before fatal crash

TIFFIN, Iowa (AP) — Federal authorities say a 73-year-old Iowa man was practicing landing and takeoff maneuvers before he died in a plane crash near Iowa City. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Tuesday that Dr. Dale Bieber told traffic control operators he was going to perform “touch and go” maneuvers at the Green Castle Airport on May 2. A witness said Bieber’s plane landed, bounced and then went into a field. The plane hit a power pole and line near the field when Bieber tried to take off again. The plane crashed and burned. Bieber was a University of Iowa doctor and clinical professor.