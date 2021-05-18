Republicans vie for Trump’s blessing in Ohio Senate primary

CINCINNATI (AP) — One Ohio U.S. Senate candidate has been circulating a who’s-done-more-for-Donald Trump scorecard. Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for a rival Republican candidate. A fan of another candidate posted to Twitter a photo of the ex-president and his wife stopping by a fundraiser to say hello to the candidate. As the Republican U.S. Senate race heats up, the former president — who twice carried Ohio by 8 percentage-point margins — looms large. Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s decision to not seek a third term has launched a battle likely to be crucial to Senate control.