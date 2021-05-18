Senior US diplomat in Libya to support interim government

CAIRO (AP) — A top American diplomat has arrived in Libya’s capital, marking the first visit by a senior U.S. official since the U.N.-backed election of an interim government in February. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood affirmed Tuesday the U.S.’s full support of Libya’s transitional authorities and urged an end to foreign military intervention in the North African country. Libya’s government of national unity is expected to enforce a cease-fire agreement inked in October and lead the country into general elections in December 2021. Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.