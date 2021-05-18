Storm atop WNBA power poll after weekend of buzzer-beaters

The WNBA tipped off its 25th season last week in exciting fashion with a pair of game-winning buzzer-beaters and the defending champion Seattle Storm picking up where they left off. The silver anniversary year of the league got underway Friday night with New York edging Indiana on Sabrina Ionescu’s last-second 3-pointer. The No. 1 pick in 2020 scored the team’s final eight points to rally the Liberty past the Fever. about an hour later Diana Taurasi hit a last-second shot of her own to lift Phoenix over Minnesota. Seattle had a much easier time with Las Vegas, routing the Aces on Saturday. The Storm handed out their championship rings and moved up to the top of the power poll this week.