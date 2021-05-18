T.I., wife Tiny investigated after sexual abuse allegation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after a sexual abuse allegation. Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes said Tuesday that an active investigation is underway. A woman in Los Angeles and another in Las Vegas had filed a police report that accused the couple of sexual assault. Steve Sadow, the attorney for T.I. and his wife, says his clients “steadfastly deny and repudiate” all the allegations. In March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn said more than 30 women contacted him accusing T.I. and his wife of “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation” in at least two states, including California and Georgia.