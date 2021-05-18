Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Tree-cutting on a key stretch of an electricity corridor in western Maine is going to stop as almost as soon as it started to protect the newly born young of a federally protected bat. The New England Clean Energy Connect has a narrow window of only two weeks to get started on tree clearing after a federal appeals court gave the green light to proceed last week. But tree removal will have to stop in June and July when the pups of northern long-eared bats are born and cannot yet fly. The bats live in trees instead of caves and have been hard-hit by white nose syndrome.