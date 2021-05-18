Twins scratch Pineda from Tuesday start against White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox with an abscess in his inner thigh. Pineda has been the most dependable starter for the reeling Twins with a 2-2 record and a 2.79 ERA in seven starts. Bailey Ober was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul and will make his major league debut starting in place of Pineda. Derek Law was designated for assignment. Minnesota also recalled right-handed reliever Cody Stashak from Triple-A and placed Shaun Anderson on the injured list with a left quad strain.