UAE to offer booster shot to recipients of Sinopharm vaccine
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it will offer booster shots to those who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine six months after vaccination. The announcement Tuesday comes after some in the UAE received a third shot amid concerns of a low antibody response from the vaccine. Last month, China’s top disease control official, in a rare acknowledgement, said current vaccines offer low protection against the coronavirus.