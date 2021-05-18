Viterbo President Temple leaving for new job

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University President Glena Temple is leaving her position next month.

She is accepting a leadership position at Dominican University, a private college in River Forest, Illinois, according to a Viterbo statement.

Temple began at Viterbo in 2001, rising to Vice President of Academic Affairs before becoming the university's first lay woman president in 2017.

“We are deeply grateful for Glena’s contributions and leadership at Viterbo over the past 20 years,” said Dan Gelatt, Chair of the Viterbo Board of Trustees. “Glena has advanced the academics and student success at our university in so many ways. We wish her all the best as she moves forward in her career.”

Temple ends her tenure at Viterbo on June 25.

In the interim, the university said that Rick Trietley, the Executive Vice President for Student Success, will serve as interim president of the university through the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The university said Viterbo's Board of Trustees plan to meet in the fall to discuss the next steps in finding a permanent president.