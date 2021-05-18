When you could start receiving child tax credits in your bank account

(WQOW) - The Biden administration announced Monday that 39 million families are expected to receive monthly child tax credits beginning July 15.

The child tax credit payments are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan, which expands the child tax credit for a year with prepay benefits on a monthly basis.

There is a catch; it's only available to filers annually earning $150,000 or less.

Eligibility will be based off 2019 and 2020 tax cycles, and sums will be calculated on your filing status, adjusted gross income and number of children.

Qualified families will receive a payment up to $300 a month per each child under 6, and up to $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

Because the child tax credits will be distributed beginning in July, families will get the other half as tax refunds in 2022, which experts say could cause some issues when it comes to financial planning.

"The potential negatives of this is when individuals are receiving funds in smaller increments monthly versus a large amount when they file their tax return, it might go a little bit more unnoticed. And so from a planning perspective, it is going to take a little bit more discipline and individuals to consciously decide what they want to do with that money to turn it into a positive for their family," said Michael Brahmer (CPA, CFP) a financial adviser at Decades Financial.

For filers with incomes over $150,000, child tax credit payments will begin to phase out by $50 for every $1,000 of income over the threshold.

Money will be distributed on the 15 of every month beginning July 15 and ending in December with that second half payment coming in April 2022.

"By having the funds come monthly [it] gives families and parents the opportunity to actually plan for those monies, and specifically earmark it for something that they are going to benefit from, whether it's replenishing an emergency account, if they had spent monies down during COVID, whether it's kind of benefiting on a tax item, using it for some investments, whether it's for their own benefit, or for their kids," said Brahmer.

If filers with children would rather receive the tax credit as one large sum, they can opt out of monthly payments.

The original child tax credit was capped at $2,000 and was only paid to families with income tax obligations after filing. This year that credit will increase to $3,600.

The IRS is also setting up an online portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the child tax credit. The IRS is expected to open its child tax credit website by July 1, 2021.