Woman sentenced to federal prison for meth distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse woman is sentenced to federal prison on methamphetamine distribution charges.

Pader Yang, 30, was sentenced to six years in prison on May 14 in federal court in Madison.

The charges came about after police got information in July 2020 that Kong Vang and Yang, his girlfriend, were selling the drugs out of their La Crosse residence. Surveillance by police showed people coming and going from the residence.

A subsequent police search of the residence turned up 254 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, loaded handguns, and nearly $12,000 in cash.

Other evidence uncovered by police led them to believe that Yang was moving large quantities of meth from Minnesota to Wisconsin.

In delivering the sentence, Judge William Conley noted the quantity of drugs she was bringing into the community.

Vang was sentenced in April to 12 years in prison.

After prison, Yang is on extended supervision for four years.