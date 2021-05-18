Xcel Energy looking for customer contact staff in the La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Xcel Energy is hiring.

The company said on Tuesday that it is focusing on hiring people for its permanent off-site, home-based Customer Contact Center.

The jobs were moved to workers' homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Xcel is hiring more people from the La Crosse area. The company said this area was chosed because of access to high-speed internet and proximity to the Xcel Energy Service Center.

The customer representatives would take calls regarding questions on billing, payments, outages, and service requests. Calls would come from Xcel customers in the eight states served by the company.

Xcel said the full-time positions offer benefits including medical and dental, technology training, and professional development.

Those interested can visit the Xcel Energy Careers site for more details.