2 charged in November death of 15-month-old Wisconsin boy

MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — Two people are facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old Wisconsin boy, six months after an autopsy showed he had pneumonia, multiple injuries and methamphetamine in his system. Complaints filed Tuesday in Lincoln County charge 25-year-old Cody G. Robertson, and 22-year-old Amber Boyd, both of Merrill, with child neglect resulting in death. Robertson was arrested Wednesday. Police are looking for Boyd. Authorities say Boyd, on the advice of someone else, called 911 on Nov. 12 to report that her baby wasn’t breathing. The complaint said emergency responders noticed numerous bruises to the boy’s face, head, arms and legs. A doctor who performed the autopsy on Nov. 13 estimated the boy had as many as 80 injuries to his body.