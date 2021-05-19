Authorities: Bar patron bit chunk off Louisiana man’s nose

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man is recovering from a chunk of his nose getting bitten off by a patron he bought a drink for at a bar. Bryan Thayer tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that he had finished a shift at the Metairie bar he owns and stopped at another bar on May 8. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says he and his friend bought a drink for a man later identified as Andrew Nierman. The drink spilled on Nierman but Thayer said they bought him another. Thayer says Neirman walked away but then came back and bit him. Nierman was arrested and released on a $25,500 bond.