Baptism party attacked in northern Burkina Faso, killing 15

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say suspected Islamic extremists have attacked a baptism party in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 15 people. The attack Tuesday is the fourth time this month that militants have targeted civilians in the commune located in the country’s northern Sahel region. Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State extremists has left thousands dead in the West African nation over the last several years. Observers expressed alarm that Tuesday’s attack took place in an area where international and regional armed forces are actively trying to stop jihadist violence.