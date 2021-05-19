Belarus: Staff of popular news site in detention after raids

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten employees of a popular news site in Belarus that was raided and blocked by authorities this week remain in detention. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said Wednesday that three journalists and seven managers and support staff from Tut.by were held overnight in a Minsk detention center notorious for housing political prisoners in harsh conditions. The association says none of them has seen a lawyer so far and the legal status of the 10 remained unclear. Authorities maintain the news site violated media laws by publishing content on behalf of a foundation that helps victims of political repression but lacks proper state registration. Tut.by has extensively covered protests against the authoritarian president of Belarus.