Boston radio show host, told not to talk about Lovato, quits

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Boston radio host who’s been on the air for four decades abruptly quit after management told him to stop making jokes about singer Demi Lovato’s announcement that they identify as non-binary. Matty Siegel was the co-host of the “Matty in the Morning” show on WXKS-FM radio. He made his announcement Wednesday morning. The show is frequently the top-rated morning show in the market. WXKS general manager Alan Chartrand told The Boston Globe that he planned to meet with Siegel and hoped to resolve the issue.