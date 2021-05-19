CBS bets on ‘CSI’ revival, ‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ franchises in fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS is reviving its hit “CSI: Crime Investigation” brand with a series that brings original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox back home. “CSI: Vegas” will debut this fall alongside the network’s expansion of its “NCIS” and “FBI” drama franchises. “NCIS: Hawai’i,” starring Vanessa Lachey, will be paired Monday night with “NCIS,” entering its 19th season with star Mark Harmon. “FBI: International” will be bookended on Tuesday by family members “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.” Peterson and Fox’s characters were Las Vegas-based in the original “CSI” that aired from 2000 to 2015 and spawned three spinoffs. CBS also announced the new fall sitcom “Ghosts,” based on a British series.