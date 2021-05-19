Chinese authorities order video denials by Uyghurs of abuses

URUMQI, China (AP) — The Associated Press has found that videos of ethnic Uyghurs filming themselves denying human rights abuses are part of a Chinese government campaign that raises questions about the willingness of the participants. Chinese officials have insisted the videos are spontaneous outpourings of emotion. But a text obtained by AP is the first concrete confirmation that the videos are anything but grassroots. Sent in January to government offices in a city in Xinjiang, the text told each office to find one Uyghur to film a video in response to U.S. remarks. While it’s not impossible officials were able to find Uyghurs who were willing, China’s documented abuses in the region have led many experts to conclude it’s unlikely.