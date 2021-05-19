Defense contractor’s Senate campaign donations investigated

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. authorities are investigating a Hawaii-based defense contractor for illegally donating $150,000 to the re-election fund of a Maine senator who advocated for an $8 million Navy contract with the company. A warrant application says Martin Kao, former CEO of Navatek, now known as Martin Defense Group, concealed the donation to a political action committee supporting U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ reelection. A spokeswoman Collins says the campaign had no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant. A defense attorney for Kao didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A Martin Defense Group spokeswoman says the company is cooperating with the investigation.