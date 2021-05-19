Diocese of La Crosse revises its guidelines for Mass

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, the Diocese of La Crosse is making changes in the way it celebrates Mass.

The Diocese issued new guidelines on Wednesday. It outlines procedures to take before, during, and after Mass.

As recently as the end of March, Bishop William Patrick Callahan was "strongly encouraging" churches and schools to continue the practice of using face coverings.

One of the changes now said that "Wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance is highly encouraged for unvaccinated persons."

Among the other changes:

“Vaccinated-only” Masses are not allowed; checking vaccination status of Mass attendees is also not permitted. However, pastors might consider designating a Mass time for those seeking more stringent precautions.

A cantor, accompanist, and choir are allowed. The choir should practice proper social distancing and safety procedures.

Other gatherings associated with Mass (e.g., coffee & donuts, funeral luncheons) can be held following current safety precautions.

The document from the Diocese did say that any local ordinances that are more restrictive than the new guidelines should be followed instead.