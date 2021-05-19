Dr. Prathibha Varkey named as new president of Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new president for Mayo Clinic Health System is named Wednesday.

Dr. Prathibha Varkey, MBBS, takes over on August 16.

In a statement from MCHS, Dr. Varkey will partner with chief administrative officer Mary Jo Williamson to manage the operations of the 17 hospitals and 50 community clinics in the MCHS system. Those facilities stretch across portions of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

"We're very excited to welcome Dr. Varkey back to Mayo Clinic. She's well-positioned to help us realize Mayo Clinic Health System's vision to be the nation's leading community health system, setting the standard in every dimension as an innovative, forward-looking system of care with top quality, safety, affordability, diversity, and performance," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic in the statement.

Dr. Varkey had worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester before leaving for positions in Texas and Connecticut.

"The opportunity to lead Mayo Clinic Health System personally excites me because of the potential to make transformational impact in partnership with the communities we serve. Being with patients and communities in times of wellness and illness, and bringing hope and healing is deeply meaningful, as well as humbling and an honor," she said in the statement. "My recent visits to several of the health system sites were inspiring. I admire the passion, dedication and expertise of the teams I met and the work they have done to create meaningful impact."

She succeeds Dr. Bobbie Gostout, M.D., who retired in December 2020.