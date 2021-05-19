Fresh Fleury gives Golden Knights big boost vs. Wild

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has stopped 63 of 65 shots from the Minnesota Wild over the first two games of their West Division playoff series. They’re tied 1-1, with Game 3 in Minnesota. In other Game 3s on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 lead in their Central Division matchup. The Pittsburgh Penguins also play at the New York Islanders with that East Division series tied. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens for Game 1 and the first postseason meeting between the teams in 42 years.