Germany welcomes US sanctions waivers on Russia gas pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions against entities and individuals involved in a controversial Russian pipeline. The U.S. has long opposed the project, which brings natural gas from Russia to Germany. It argues the pipeline threatens European energy security. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the issue Tuesday. Maas said the State Department’s latest regular report to Congress lists sanctions against a number of entities, but also “presidential waivers” for the company running the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its chief executive, a German citizen. Maas on Wednesday called the U.S. move “constructive.”