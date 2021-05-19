Giolito gives Sox 8-inning, 2-hit outing to beat Twins 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lucas Giolito gave up two hits over eight innings with a season-high 11 strikeouts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1. Giolito threw 111 pitches in his longest start of the year. He took another stride forward after a rough first month. Nelson Cruz’s home run in the third accounted for the only Minnesota runner past second base. Cruz had the only other hit, a single in the first inning. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save. Chicago won for the 20th time in 28 games.