GOP seeks political opening amid tense Israel-Hamas fighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans trying to drive a wedge between Democrats and chip away at President Joe Biden’s support are zeroing in on the violence in the Middle East. GOP lawmakers are laying blame on Biden’s administration and aiming to make his liberal critics the face of the party heading into the midterm elections. GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have focused in particular on New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives for criticizing Israel. The approach represents a new strategy for Republicans who have struggled to land consistent and effective criticism of Biden and fellow Democrats during his presidency so far.