Gov. Evers talks broadband budgetary needs for rural areas like Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers called for broadband support for rural small businesses to stay competitive during COVID-19 recovery on Wednesday.

During a press conference at Western Technical College's campus in Tomah, Gov. Evers expressed frustrations with the federal government cutting $700 million from Wisconsin's economic relief funding.

He said other states received more money and that this cut could make it harder to fund broadband technology access for small businesses that rely on it in a post-pandemic world.

"In the past living in Tomah would've been tough if you had a business that was statewide even multiple countywide," (D) Gov. Evers said. "If you are an entrepreneur you have to have broadband…. If we want to have equal opportunities across the state everybody should have broadband."

When asked why Wisconsin did not receive the same relief as other states, Gov. Evers said Wisconsin unemployment rates were not as high in comparison.