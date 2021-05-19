Governor Walz announces new campaign, aimed at vaccinating kids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - In an attempt to encourage more Minnesotans to be vaccinated, Governor Tim Walz announced the state's new family campaign.

According to Walz, the Roll Up Your Sleeves Minnesota Families campaign urges parents to vaccinate their children that are between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

Governor Walz made this announcement at the Mall of America, one of the vaccination sites.

"We're at that phase right now where Minnesota's hospitalization rates are dropping, our infection rates are dropping, our vaccination rates are still climbing," said Walz. "The sooner those go up, the better we protect our neighbors, the better we protect against any potential surge coming back."