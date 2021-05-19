Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Heavy rain has been pounding parts of Texas and Arkansas before moving over Louisiana, adding to the misery of people whose homes and cars were flooded earlier this week. The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed three deaths due to the weather, all people whose vehicles went into high water. One person remains missing after a car went into a canal. Flood watches covered parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday. . Up to 4 inches of more rain is possible in the hard-hit area of Lake Charles, Louisiana.