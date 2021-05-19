How can you be safe while biking this summer?

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- As more people begin to bike in our area, what do bikers need to know to make sure they are being the safe?

From basic rules of when and when not to use roads or sidewalks to what you need if you are riding at night, there is a lot to know.

Bikers should be aware of their surroundings at all times and watch out for increased traffic and pedestrians while riding this summer.

In La Crosse, bicycling on sidewalks is allowed throughout the city; however, it is prohibited in the downtown business district.

Additionally here are some other rules for bicyclists to follow:

Bicyclists and pedestrians shall obey traffic control devices – traffic lights, signs, and symbols.

A bicyclist’s speed shall be no greater than reasonable and prudent when operating on a sidewalk or bicycle path.

Bicyclists must yield the right of way to any pedestrian on a sidewalk/bicycle path and shall give an audible signal when passing such pedestrian.

When riding in a street, bicycles shall ride with traffic in the same direction, as far right as practicable. The three exceptions are for: overtaking and passing another vehicle in the same direction, making a left turn, and when necessary to avoid unsafe conditions in the roadway.

Use of hand signals is required when turning and stopping.

Bicycling at night requires the use of a white front headlight and a red rear reflector. The front light must be visible to others from 500 feet away and the rear red reflector must be visible between 50 and 500 feet away.

It is illegal to carry extra passengers on a bicycle (except a tandem).

While it is not required to wear a helmet, they can help reduce serious injuries if you get in an accident

Additionally, motorists are reminded to yield to all bicycles when they are crossing the road, using a crosswalk, or turning in front of a car.

City officials remarked on the importance of these tips in our community.

It is also important to register your bike with the city. In the City of La Crosse, Municipal Ordinance requires that bikes ridden within the City limits are licensed and registered.

To register your bike for free you can visit this website. You will need the make, model, and a serial number of the bicycle. Additionally, you can register your bike in person at the Police Department between the hours of 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Bike registration will last as long as you own the bike.