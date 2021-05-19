Humidity builds as rainy weather continues

It’s becoming milder out the door as the week proceeds. Temperatures this morning are around the 60-degree mark. Yet, drizzle and wet conditions bring a cool feel to the air but that will not last.

Over the next few days, dew points will continue to ride near the 60 to the 70-degree range. This will bring mid-summer-like conditions with the humidity. Today through Friday, rising humidity will be paired with highs nearing 80 degrees. Grab extra water and stay hydrated.

With the influx of moisture in the region, rain chances will continue. Today the rain chances will be isolated compared to the soaking end yesterday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon, but with a lack of sunshine, instability will be hard to come by.

Tomorrow's rain chances will be scattered with a few thunderstorms. There is a small risk for severe weather with hail and gusty winds. Yet again with the lack of sunshine, it will be hard to find instability. From today through Thursday up to half an inch of rainfall is possible.

The weekend forecast will break up the rain chances. There will be more times of sunshine to break from the overcast skies. With that, temperatures will be able to climb well within the 80s with the high humidity. Then if any instability can build a few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoons.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett