Iceland band won’t play at Eurovision after positive test

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest say Iceland’s popular entrant will not perform live at the event after a member of Dadi og Gagnamagnid tested positive for the coronavirus. Organizers said Wednesday that the group decided to withdraw from the show lineup because they only wanted to perform all together. The Iceland song, “10 Years” will remain in the competition, and a recording of the group’s dress rehearsal from last week will be broadcast during Thursday’s second semifinal. Lead singer Dadi Freyr said on Instagram that the COVID-19 diagnosis “comes as a huge surprise” because the Icelandic delegation has been careful” during the trip to the Dutch port city of Rotterdam for the contest.