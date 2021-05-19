Iowa State extends women’s basketball coach Fennelly to 2027

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2027. Athletic director Jamie Pollard says the extension should assure prospective recruits that Fennelly will be coach for the foreseeable future. Fennelly will be entering his 27th season at Iowa State. He has led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament 19 times. The Cyclones reached the second round last season. They finished 17-11 and were fourth in the Big 12 at 12-6. He picked up his 700th career victory in January.