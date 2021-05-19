Iran talks resume amid growing hopes of a resolution

VIENNA (AP) — World powers were meeting in Vienna for new round of high-level talks on bringing the United States back into the nuclear deal with Iran amid growing hopes that an agreement might soon be within reach. Senior diplomats from Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain were sitting down with representatives from Iran to go over the latest proposals from expert groups working on how to resolve the major outstanding issues on how to return the U.S. into the landmark agreement, which then President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of unilaterally in 2018. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that there had been “concrete results” that gave him hope for a resolution soon.