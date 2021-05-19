La Crescent Pool Prepares for Full Capacity Reopening This Saturday

LA CRESCENT, Mn. (WXOW)- Soon the La Crescent community has a fun way to relax and cool off this summer.

The La Crescent pool is set to open this Saturday and crews are hard at work preparing for a successful season.

The La Crescent Aquatic Center will reopen to full capacity and allow both La Crescent as well as out of state residents to utilize the facilities.

The pool includes many fun activities such as two 33 foot slides, a 14-foot high climbing wall, six swim lanes, and many other activities.

John Steffes, pool manager is thankful for the new restriction and remarked how this season is looking more like 2019 rather than the 2020 season.

"The state of Minnesota just took away some of the restrictions that we had in place last year. Last year, we were at 50% capacity and we are now allowed to go at 100% capacity, so last year our restrictions were people coming into the pool had to be within the school district boundaries and that is no longer the case."

For more information on the La Crescent Pool including updated hours and pricing, you can visit their website.