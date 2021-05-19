Lollapalooza to return at full capacity

Lollapalooza to return at full capacityNew
CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN/WXOW) -- Chicago's largest music festival will make a comeback this summer!
Organizers say Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that festival-goers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test or be fully vaccinated against the virus. More details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.
The festival typically draws about 100-thousand people per day and is slated to run from July 29th to August 1st this year.
The musical line-up will be announced Wednesday, May 19th at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza's website, before tickets go on sale at 12 p.m.