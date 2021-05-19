Lollapalooza to return at full capacity

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN/WXOW) -- Chicago's largest music festival will make a comeback this summer!

Organizers say Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that festival-goers will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test or be fully vaccinated against the virus. More details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.

It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns.



In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.



Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago pic.twitter.com/yQCSyYJQiz — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 18, 2021

The festival typically draws about 100-thousand people per day and is slated to run from July 29th to August 1st this year.

The musical line-up will be announced Wednesday, May 19th at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza's website, before tickets go on sale at 12 p.m.