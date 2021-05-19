Mayo Clinic Health System breaks ground on an expansion to radiology services

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska is expanding with a new MRI bay to help with medical diagnoses.

The bay will house a fixed, wide-bore 3-tesla (3T) scanner and a second 1.5 tesla (1.5T) MRI scanner.

It provides a magnetic field that is twice as powerful as the fields used in conventional high-field MRIs.

This means clearer and more complete images for musculoskeletal, abdominal, prostate, and brain imaging.

The power of the machine is measured by what's known as a Tesla unit according to Mayo Clinic Health System's news release.

"Tesla is the unit of measurement to define the magnetic flux density. This is a unit of measurement on the International System of Units, which is the metric system. One tesla is the same as one weber (the representation of magnetic flux) per square meter. One tesla is equal to 10,000 gauss. With higher tesla scanners, the magnet is stronger, both in general and within the bore of the machine. The magnet field produced by the magnet in a 1.5T MRI machine is 15,000 gauss, meaning the magnet in a 1.5T scanner is 30,000 times stronger than that produced by the Earth. The scanner uses this strength to align the hydrogen nuclei and produce the images for an MRI exam."

With this MRI addition, Mayo's Vice-Chair of Administration Tanner Holst said it now means less travel and faster care for patients. "Really allows patients to receive that care here and not have to go elsewhere, for example, Rochester or elsewhere, to receive that helpful study. And what that does for our patients, much quicker access to correct care, much quicker diagnosis. And really because these are state-of-the-art magnets, this is the newest technology available, it brings the best possible diagnostic capabilities to this region."

MCHS said the new scanner is set to be fully operational by 2022.