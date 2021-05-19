Miller Hyatt, Weekend Meteorologist

Born in South Carolina and raised along the east coast, Miller’s interest in weather was sparked when a crippling ice storm impacted the Upstate of South Carolina in 2005. During this event, he witnessed first-hand the damage that freezing rain can cause.

Miller attended The University of South Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geography with a Minor in Environmental Studies. During his time at The University of South Carolina, he played an important role as a Television Field reporter and Weather Anchor for Student Gamecock Television.

He continued to fuel his passion for weather by attending Mississippi State University’s prestigious Broadcast Meteorology graduate program. While at Mississippi State University, Miller forecasted the weather for Campus Connect and Take 30 News. Furthermore, he did weather hits for 91.1 WMSV. He gained experience tracking severe weather across the south. Additionally, he conducted research on tropical cyclone development.

During the summer of 2020, he was a Digital News Intern at NBC Los Angeles. He wrote dozens of articles for NBCLA digital platforms covering science topics such as wildfires and earthquakes.

When Miller is away from the weather desk, he enjoys doing outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing. He is also an FAA Certified Drone Pilot.