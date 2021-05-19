Milwaukee judge taken to jail on child porn charges

MADISON (WKOW) - A Milwaukee County judge Wednesday was taken into custody in Madison after a federal court arraignment on child pornography charges.

Judge Brett Blomme did not oppose a prosecutor's request that Blomme be in custody as his case progresses.

Blomme is facing two federal counts of distributing child pornography. Blomme was also previously charged in state court with more than a half dozen counts of possessing child pornography.

Each of the federal charges carries mandatory minimum sentence of five years if Blomme is convicted.

A magistrate judge entered not guilty pleas for Blomme.

Blomme's attorney says it is hoped the federal case will be resolved with a plea agreement.

Court records allege Blomme accessed child pornography at the Milwaukee County Courthouse and at a home he has in Cottage Grove.

Blomme is on unpaid leave from his judicial position as a result of an order from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.