Milwaukee visits Kansas City, aims to build on Woodruff’s strong performance

Milwaukee Brewers (21-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-22, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.57 ERA, .64 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (3-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +150, Brewers -175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on four hits with four strikeouts against Kansas City.

The Royals are 9-12 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

The Brewers are 11-9 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .259.

The Royals won the last meeting 2-0. Jake Brentz recorded his first victory and Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Kansas City. Brandon Woodruff registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs and is batting .275.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.