Minnesota Update: 42.6 percent of residents complete COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Data released on Wednesday from the Minnesota Department of Health shows 2.36 million residents are now done with the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 2,369,346 people or 42.6 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,749,383 persons, or 49.4 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Monday, the data most recently available, show that 52.2 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 48.4 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.9 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 47.1 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 43.3 percent have completed the vaccine series. 88.1 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

There were 15 deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 7,325 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,395 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 658 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had three new cases while Fillmore County had one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 596,186 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,334 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 42,447 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 581,861 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,723,028. The Department reported that about 4,192,551 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 31,584 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,424 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.