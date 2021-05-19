NBC using ESPN’s Foudy, Rae, Hildreth for Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — NBC is using some of ESPN’s soccer broadcasters to supplement its Olympic coverage of the sport headed by Arlo White. Julie Foudy, Derek Rae and Jenn Hildreth will be part of NBC’s soccer coverage from July 21 to Aug. 7. A two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Foudy will be paired with White at U.S. women’s games against Sweden in Tokyo on July 21, New Zealand in Saitama three days later and Australia in Kashima on July 27. They also will work the women’s gold medal match in Tokyo on Aug. 6.