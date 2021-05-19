New GOP proposal aims to end federal unemployment programs

Madison (WQOW) – A new Republican co-authored proposal would change Wisconsin’s unemployment compensation program to pre-pandemic conditions.

The new bill dubbed the ‘Workforce Recovery Legislation’ was announced Tuesday by GOP duo Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (Rochester), and Senator Howard Marklein (Spring Green).

The legislation aims to end Wisconsin’s participation in federal unemployment compensation enhancement programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program (PEUC)

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC)

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation Program (MEUC)

According to the bill, it would also prohibit the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development from waiving the work search requirements for any reason that is related to COVID-19.

“There’s really no incentive for an employer to report a no show for an interview, or somebody who said they’ve applied. It’s really done by auditing, which the department has dramatically decreased over time. The number of audits they’re actually doing for work search requirements-that’s what we have to look at too, but I think the biggest thing is taking away the financial incentive,” said Speaker Vos.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Eau Claire has an unemployment rate of 4.7%, and the state rate is 3.8%.

Senator Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) released this statement regarding the proposal Tuesday:

Republicans have yet to propose a solution to the economic challenges facing working families: stagnant wages, rising health care costs, and a lack of access to childcare. These problems have existed for years but have been ignored by Republican politicians who continue to target tax breaks to their wealthy donors and out-of-state special interests.

Speaker Vos plans to have a hearing on the legislation next week with hopes of it reaching the assembly floor on the first day they are back in session.