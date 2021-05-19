Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor’s powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to impose restrictions on a governor’s authority under an emergency disaster declaration. They approved constitutional amendments sped to a statewide referendum Tuesday by Republican lawmakers angry over how Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf handled the pandemic response. The vote on Tuesday’s primary ballot came as Republican lawmakers across the country have sought to roll back the emergency powers governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. With 73% of precincts reporting, the two questions led with almost 54% of the vote. Wolf had opposed them, but has no say in what proposals lawmakers choose to put on the ballot to amend the state constitution.