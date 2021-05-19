Rain chances continue.

Gloomy weather is here to stay…

Southerly winds have transported plenty of moisture into the area. Showers moved through yesterday and last night, but light rain and drizzle have redeveloped in a few locations. Those areas should increase and there is even a chance of a few t-showers. They will likely remain on and off through the next couple of days.

Warmer temperatures will continue…

Southerly winds will pump more heat and humidity into the region, and our highs will gradually drift upward into the 80s by the weekend. Those numbers are well above average.

Rain chances…

We will see rain chances expanding as the weather system evolves. Look for moderate probabilities later tonight, Thursday and even into Friday. Saturday should remain dry under partly cloudy skies before rain chances increase for Sunday afternoon through Monday. We are running almost 4 inch deficits since the first of the year so hopefully we make a dent in that number.

Pollen Forecast…

Tree pollen season continues for the middle of May. Oak and total tree counts will drop a bit for the next couple of days thanks to incoming rainfall. There is also good news as birch tree pollen season comes to an end. Pine pollens are the next to increase this month.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden