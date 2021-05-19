Recognizing the signs of someone struggling with their mental health

(WXOW) - During Mental Health Awareness Month, community partners are encouraging people to talk about their mental health.

Dr. Leah Morken of the Family & Children's Center in La Crosse touched on some of the signs that someone is struggling with mental health and how you can help them get help.

Dr. Morken said changes in personality can signal a change in mental health.

"For example, somebody who is often quite ongoing and likes to different activities suddenly doesn't like to do activities anymore or seems to be more quiet and withdrawn," said Dr. Morken.

Other signs to look out for are agitation, anger, or irritability. Poor self care and hygiene can also signal a struggle with mental health.

"A sense of hopelessness, or a sense of overwhelm, or stress can also be a sign that a person is experiencing some mental health issues," said Dr. Morken.

Talking about it with a friend, family member, or someone you trust can help get the ball rolling on solutions. A mental health care provider or primary physician can also be a great source of assistance.

If you have any questions about mental health, you can contact the Family & Children's Center at 608-785-0001 or visit their website.