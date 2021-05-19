Residents can take part in Ride your Bike to Work Day this May

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As biking continues to become more and more popular around the community, this May marks the start of Bike Month and Ride your Bike to Work Day.

Throughout COVID-19, the region has seen a increase in biking, as many look towards the activity for personal wellness, exercise, and recreation. Additionally, social distancing protocols and safer streets have encouraged many first-time riders, as well as veteran cyclers, to get on their bikes.

To reflect this renewed enthusiasm, Downtown Mainstreet and Drift Cycle are hosting Ride Your Bike to Work Day on May 21 for all community members.

According to Downtown Mainstreet's Executive Director Terry Bauer, the pandemic has not stopped people from biking. "The slow street movement has encouraged people to get on bicycles and explore their neighborhoods, get exercise, and run errands," said Bauer.

Bauer also stated that the organization hopes all community members participate in the event, as biking has never been stronger in La Crosse.

DMI and Drift Cycle said they plan to celebrate all day, as the organizations arrange activities for participants, including food from local vendors, an appearance from Mayor Mitch Reynolds, and more.

To view the day's full schedule, visit the La Crosse Downtown website, or check out Downtown Mainstreet's Facebook page.